Penguin choir display makes visitors smile

For the holidays, Bill and Barbara Gregg pull some special creatures out of their attic.
For the past 30 years, the couple has gotten out about 15 2-foot plastic penguins that come to life in their front yard. This year, the penguins are displayed as the Antarctic Boys Choir on the lawn of their home in the Village of Bonita for all to enjoy.
Bill got the idea to form the penguins into a choir last year, and everyone enjoyed “the boys” so much that he pulled the act together again.
“Around November, we hear (the penguins) singing and asking us when are they
coming out of the attic,” Barbara said.
