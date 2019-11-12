Patriotic Pride Shines in The Villages on Veterans Day

Earl Mastell sat at the front of a sea of Villagers in his red, white and blue, listening to the patriotic music that filled the cool, night air.
The World War II veteran wasn’t at Brownwood Paddock Square on Monday for the typical nightly entertainment. He and hundreds of his brothers and sisters in arms were there to be honored at Parady’s Tribute to Veterans, put on by Parady Financial Group.
The tribute at Brownwood wrapped up a Veterans Day filled with community events meant to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.
About 19,000 veterans call The Villages home. In Sumter County, roughly 1 out of 6 of the residents age 18 or older served in one of the armed forces, according to census data released in October.
