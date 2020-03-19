Pastor back in pulpit following car crash

December 17, 2019, is a date Harold Hendren will never forget. “I was on a fishing trip with friends that day when we were involved in a head-on collision,” the senior pastor at New Covenant United Methodist Church recently recalled. “The accident was devastating for me in many ways.” Physically, Hendren suffered fractures in his neck and back, injuries that required four surgeries. Emotionally, the pastor spent about a week in the hospital and the next three months recovering at home with family. And spiritually, Hendren devoted a great deal of time thinking about his own faith and how things changed in a split second. For the first time in more than 30 years behind the pulpit, Hendren noted, he was on the sideline. And because of that accident, he was no longer in control.
