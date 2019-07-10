Parrot owners are united through love

When Josie goes on Saturday morning rides with her owners, Bob and Ann Busby, she chatters all the way. The 14-year-old yellow-headed Amazon parrot knows where she’s going: to see her friends at Parrots R Us. The club, which meets the fourth Saturday of the month at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, is the perfect hub for parrots, their owners and enthusiasts alike. “We love going to the club,” said Ann, of the Village of Bonita. “They’ve done a lot of different things. They’ve had speakers. They had a lawyer to talk about leaving the bird money and having a contract with who you leave the bird with. (The members are) very nice people.” The couple takes Josie out of her travel cage and sets her on her play stand where she looks at other birds on their stands. Members don’t always bring their birds, but birds are always welcome. The club, originally called Fine Feathered Friends, formed in 2013 with the intent of bringing parrot owners together. Its name was changed to Parrots R Us so as not to be confused with wildlife rescue. For the past two years, it has been run by co-facilitators, Cherie Harrold, of the Village of Duval, and Sharon Bailey, of the Village of Briar Meadow, who hope to pass along the reigns when the group resumes in the fall.
