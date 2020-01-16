Painting Porcelain

Corrine Lazar always has loved antiques, especially painted dishware.
After visiting a painting class with a friend, she decided to try her hand at china porcelain painting. She enjoyed the activity so much that she stuck with it and has been a member of the China Porcelain Painting group for about 10 years.
At a recent group meeting, the Village Mira Mesa resident took a palette knife to stir some mineral oil into pink powder until it met the consistency she was looking for. Once she got it just right, Lazar began painting roses on a plate with a thin-tipped brush.
“Roses tend to be my preference when I am painting,” Lazar said. “There is just something about them that I like, and they look really nice on dishware.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.