Paddle later in life

Sparta 70 is no ordinary team when out on the water.
Stroke by stroke, the dragon boat team comprised mostly of individuals 70 years and older continue to prove that age is just a number and not an impediment to what a person can do. The coed team practices at 8:15 a.m. Saturdays on Lake Miona.
“We want everybody in The Villages to know that this is our opportunity to showcase The Villages throughout the world because there are not many places that you can get over-70 people who are willing to give up themselves in order to achieve the goals of the team,” said Bob Kane, team coach and founder.
Interested participants should be at least 68 years old.
