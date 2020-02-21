Outdoor Expo teaches about Local clubs and activities

Adventure is calling at The Villages Outdoor Expo. Residents can learn about outdoor activities in The Villages from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at La Hacienda Recreation Center. About 30 resident lifestyle clubs and vendors will be available to answer questions and share their expertise. Archery, kayak, scuba and fly fishing clubs will provide demos and let residents get their feet wet. Vendors also will sell some equipment, such as bikes and kites, to help residents start a new hobby or pick up an old one. Residents also can learn about opportunities for adventures outside The Villages. “There are a wide variety of activities, so there’s something for everybody,” said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyles events manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
