Outdoor Expo calls all seeking adventure

Village of DeSoto residents Vicky and Tony Gehring surveyed the array of clubs set up outside La Hacienda Recreation Center on Saturday before deciding which one to visit first.
“This is our first time at this event,” Vicky said. “We wanted to find out about some of the clubs who have outdoor activities.”
The Gehrings and other Villagers learned about many opportunities for outdoor adventure in and around The Villages from about 30 resident lifestyle clubs and vendors at the annual Villages Outdoor Expo on Saturday. Residents have another opportunity to visit the expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at La Hacienda.
