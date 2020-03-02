Our Moment Cafe opens second location

Patrick Terry and Rae Eddy kicked up their heels on the dance floor Thursday to Cabaret music.
Performer Marge Phillips, of the Village of Osceola Hills, belted out the lyrics “Come hear the music play, life is a Cabaret, old chum, come to the cabaret” and drew more couples to join the pair on the dance floor.
Terry and Eddy, of the Village of Virginia Trace, joined about 40 others who attended Thursday’s opening day of the Our Moment Cafe program’s second location in The Villages at Bacall Recreation Center.
“I love to dance,” Eddy said.
Terry is Eddy’s caregiver and calls her his best friend.
The program provides caregivers and those with memory loss, like Eddy, a safe place to socialize and enjoy one another.
