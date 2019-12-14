Organization shares Christmas blessings

Trisha Garren wasn’t sure if she could afford Christmas presents for her seven children this year. On Thursday, she was able to buy gifts for all of them with some help from Love In the Name of Christ (INC) of the Heart of Florida. Love INC is reaching 105 families this year through its Christmas Blessings program that will enable parents to put Christmas gifts under the tree for 283 children in need. The annual program provided parents or caregivers with $75 per child to shop with a volunteer shopper at local Walmart and Target stores from Tuesday to Thursday for a $10 buy-in per child registered. Parents could earn an extra $25 per child by attending the organization’s weekly life skills class held at the Love INC conference room in Summerfield every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Love INC connects people in need with services offered by 42 churches, said Dana Parker, executive director of Love INC. Volunteers answer phones, verify information and contact the appropriate ministry. Love INC’s ministry began in 2006 to bring churches together and combine their strengths, since it is difficult for one church to help all the people in need in a community.
