Opportunities open for volunteer help

Filing taxes can be daunting, especially when someone doesn’t know what to do. And there’s the added stress of getting everything in order before the deadline. Villages Tax-Aide, an organization in The Villages sponsored by the AARP Foundation, is here to help. The IRS will start accepting returns Jan. 27, and more than 150 million individual returns are expected this year. The deadline to file taxes is April 15. Tax-Aide will offer appointments for free tax-preparation assistance to the public during the next few months at several area locations. People can sign up for appointments in person today, Friday and Saturday. From 8 a.m. to noon today at La Hacienda Recreation Center, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, representatives from the AARP Foundation will be on hand to help people sign up.
Online registration also is available at villagestaxaide.com.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.