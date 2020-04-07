Open primary could come to Florida

Voters come and go during the primary election on March 17 at Rohan Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Florida’s future primary election system could be changed dramatically by voters in November. Florida voters will be asked to open the state’s primaries to everyone, regardless of party affiliation. The Florida Supreme Court has approved the “All Voters Vote” amendment for the November ballot, despite a united objection from the Republican and Democratic parties.

