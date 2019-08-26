One faith organization’s mission to bring help and hope to children in need

Before dawn on Aug. 10, families and children began lining up outside the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church in Silver Springs.
They arrived early for the annual Back to School Bash put on by SoZo Kids, a program of The Help Agency Inc.
The event provided school supplies, clothing, shoes, free hair cuts and more to people who live in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
David Houck, CEO of The Help Agency Inc., was happy with the turnout and said he wanted to make sure the children had what they needed for the beginning of school and to be able to fit in with their classmates.
