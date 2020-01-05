On the slim side

While older adults nationwide are making New Year’s resolutions this month to combat widening waistlines, Villagers are striving to go against the gain.
Sumter County’s rate of residents 65 and older with obesity is estimated at 27.1%, while the national average for people age 60 and older is 41%, according to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System telephone survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health.
That’s no small bragging right for the area with the nation’s highest median age of 67, an age group that traditionally has difficulty warding off chronic obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
The nation’s 65-and-older population is projected to reach 83.7 million in the year 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
