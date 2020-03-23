On the rise

Several key commercial building projects are rolling along, and some new ones are about to launch.
Sumter County issued building permits last week for the east and west retail buildings at Magnolia Plaza, a neighborhood retail center at the entrance to the Village of Marsh Bend.
The Villages recently announced that Publix will anchor this 21-acre, golf cart-accessible neighborhood retail center at Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail.
Publix is the largest of seven leases signed so far to further The Villages’ goal of expanding shopping and dining opportunities south of State Road 44 for all residents, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
Those leases include a Citizens First Bank branch office, The Villages Golf Cars retail store, Salon Jaylee hair and cosmetology, Lunar Nails manicure and pedicure, Safe Ship package and shipping, Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ and a Heartland Dental clinic.
