Older animals in need of new homes

Every morning, Behr wakes up in his kennel at the Humane Society of Marion County and waits for a volunteer or staff worker to feed him and take him for a walk. The lovable 100-pound, 8-year-old shepherd is thankful when he gets attention. “He loves cuddles and scratches,” said Kirstin Tanner, social media and volunteer coordinator for the humane society. “If you want a couch potato, he’s your man.” The senior dog has been waiting for his forever home since February 2018, but that’s not nearly as long as his friend, Joy. The 75-pound, 10-year-old Dutch shepherd mix has been there since December 2016. Like many senior pets, they have called the shelter their home longer than most.
