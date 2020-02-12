Ohio University alums meet special guests

The Ohio University Alumni and Friends Club brought in a couple of special guests to its recent meeting: the university’s president and head football coach.
About 40 club members listened intently to the words of President Duane Nellis and Coach Frank Solich as part of its gathering Feb. 4 at Rohan Recreation Center.
“You’re Bobcats for life,” Nellis told the group.
Nellis talked about a number of items regarding the university based in Athens, Ohio, including its “Fearlessly First” initiative.
“Change is not easy,” Nellis told the group.
