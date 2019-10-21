Officials stress safety for trails, pathways, construction sites

Nature trails, pedestrian pathways, and multimodal paths offer a variety of ways for people to enjoy the scenery in The Villages.
People should respect the purpose of each type of path, officials said.
“Our recreational trails and paths offer something for everyone, but we need to be cognizant and aware always that each has a different designation,” District Manager Richard Baier said.
“They offer a first-hand up-close interactive look at nature in a way that is really only offered at state and county parks. We’re very fortunate to have them in The Villages and to have these for appreciation of our natural environment.”
