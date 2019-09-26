Off-the-cuff fun

Mike Roth never had the time to get involved in acting or improv when he was employed.
When he moved to The Villages two years ago and discovered the Improvisational Theatre group, he realized he’d found the perfect fusion of his sales background and his playful, comedic side.
“Sales is a Broadway play produced by a psychiatrist,” said Roth, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
He now leads Improvisational Theatre, which was started about three years ago and is a springboard of sorts for aspiring actors to perform in the advanced improv group.
He starts the class of about 40 with loosening-up exercises, such as introducing oneself by putting an adjective in front of their first name, while making a movement.
