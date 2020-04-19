O’Dell has fond memories of U.S. Coast Guard

In 1954, Erwin O’Dell graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He recalls his time at sea with very fond memories. During his four year hitch, he was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw that manned one of five positions along the east coast of the United States.
“I did a year and a half aboard that ship and they forced me off of it, I didn’t want to leave,” O’Dell said. “I enjoyed every minute of it, even my time in boot training.”
One of the more challenging aspects of that duty was the volatile nature of the Atlantic Ocean and huge waves that battered them with regularity
