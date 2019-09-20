Nostalgic journeys down memory lane

The beautifully restored 1968 Mustang Will Vermilya displays at Villages car shows reminds him of when he was young and starting his career. The Village of Woodbury resident is president of The Villages Classic Automobile Club, which participates in the monthly cruise in at Spanish Springs Town Square and Friday Night Car Shows at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square. The events and club are among many that appeal to nostalgia in The Villages, from S’mores Nights that remind residents of when they were Girl Scouts, to adult coloring, to old-time radio dramas, movies and oldies music. Part of the attraction of the classic car shows is the beautifully restored and maintained cars. Part of it is remembering when the showgoers drove or rode in them when they were young, said The Villages Special Events Manager Chalsi Goheen, who organizes the car shows.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.