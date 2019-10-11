No. 1 SeaBreeze wins Pickleball Men’s Cup

Team Seabreeze’s Sammy Lebovic, right, of the Village of Osceola Hills, hits a return in front of teammate Woody High, of the Village of Hillsborough, during The Villages Pickleball Men’s Cup final on Thursday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

From start to finish, Team SeaBreeze played like a championship-caliber squad during The Villages Pickleball Men’s Cup. And as a result, it celebrated a pickleball title — and donned new Men’s Cup “Champions” hats — Thursday afternoon at Rohan Recreation Center. No. 1 Team SeaBreeze claimed the title with a 5-1 win over No. 2 Team Eisenhower in the Men’s Cup championship, winning five of the six doubles matches in the head-to-head showdown to cap off its dominant tournament run. On Tuesday, the six pairings that composed Team SeaBreeze secured the No. 1 seed for the tournament finals by winning the most total games (23) in round-robin play.

