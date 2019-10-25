No ice, still cool

Florida’s climate may not be conducive to outdoor ice hockey, but Villages residents still can enjoy another popular form of the sport outside — floor hockey.
The Village Penguins floor hockey group meets at 3 p.m. Tuesdays at SeaBreeze Recreation Center’s outdoor tennis courts, where participants attempt to score and prevent goals — just like ice hockey. Unlike the ice game, though, those in the floor hockey group run instead of skate and play the game with hockey sticks featuring plastic blades — rather than wooden blades — and a plastic ball instead of a hockey puck.
“Instead of being on ice, you’re running back and forth on your feet. But everything else is kind of the same,” said Dan McConnell, who helps run the group. “It’s trying to score goals, playing defense, you have goalies with full goalie gear on who are trying to stop the ball.”
Participants are encouraged to bring court sneakers and gloves. Hockey sticks, balls, goals and goalie equipment are provided.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.