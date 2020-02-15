No good deed goes unrewarded in golf

Fuzzy Zoeller needed a glove. Chip Young was only too willing to offer his — straight off his hand, swing thoughts and all. When all was said and done, Zoeller once again had foiled Dan Boever’s target challenge and Young had a tale to go with the glove that now figures to take up residence in a display case. “I think maybe I’ll retire that glove,” Young said, showing off Zoeller’s autograph when Boever’s show wrapped up Friday at The Villages Golf Festival. “I’ll bring out a new one and maybe bring it here next year.” Though rain may have dampened the ground on Day 1 at The Villages Polo Club, it did little to dampen the spirits of those who came out in Friday’s cooler temperatures and brisk breezes. And with Friday’s cold front expected to be long departed by morning, it sets up the potential for bigger crowds on a sun-splashed final day.
