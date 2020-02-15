No good deed goes unrewarded in golf

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.