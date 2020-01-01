New Year’s celebration marks end of Camp Villages week

Wearing his New Year’s Eve hat, 8-year-old Davis Brown hit the floor to scoop up some colorful balloons.
Davis and his 6-year-old brother, Luke, batted their balloons in the air as their 3-year-old sister, Allison, clung to her purple balloon.
The youngsters joined about 20 other children and about 40 adults to ring in the New Year at Camp Villages New Year’s Eve Celebration event Monday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. The celebration was the last of 12 Camp Villages Holiday Week events put on by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Instead of a countdown to midnight, children counted down to noon, when balloons dropped to the floor at Colony Cottage.
Joanne and Phil Brown, of the Village of Pinellas, took their grandchildren Davis, Luke and Allison to the event and were enjoying the fun, too. The children were on their holiday visit from Iowa with their parents.
The children already had enjoyed two other Camp Villages events during the visit, Joanne said.
“The kids love (Camp Villages),” she said. “It gives them something special to do while they’re here.”
Maureen Burakiewicz also enjoyed being with her grandchildren at the celebration. The Village of Buttonwood resident brought Will, 6, and Maeve, 8, to the party along with her daughter Shayne Confrey, the children’s mother. The family was visiting from Minnesota.
“I want my grandkids to be here all year,” Burakiewicz said.
Maeve and Will had fun making sparklers out of red and white cellophane for the party.
Seeing the interaction between all the children and their grandparents is what event coordinator Daria Lotocky said she enjoys most.
“It’s a great time for them, and they get to ring in the New Year together,” said Lotocky, recreation supervisor at Allamanda and Hibiscus recreation centers.
The holiday week drew more than 800 children and adults, said Jackie Prim, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events for the recreation department.
“So many great memories were made between grandchildren and their grandparents,” Prim said.
Although each event had a great turnout, Gingerbread House Decorating was as popular as ever and fun for the whole family, she said.
Several new events were added this year, including PJ’s with Santa, Giving Back, Toy Workshop, Storytime with Elves and Monday’s New Year’s celebration.
In addition to all the fun activities, children also were treated to a surprise visit from Santa during a few events. At the Storytime with Elves event on Christmas Eve at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, Santa appeared after children heard the story “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas.”
Elf Dakotah Tucker, recreation supervisor at Odell Recreation Center, read the story in which Santa was ill and had to recruit Pete the Cat to deliver toys on Christmas Eve.
“I enjoy seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces and their eyes light up,” Tucker said.
Staff writer Laura Sikes can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or laura.sikes@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.