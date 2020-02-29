New members urged to create one-of-a-kind glass pieces

If you want to learn more about creating one of a kind work with colorful glass, there’s a place for you. Colony Cottage Glass Fusion welcomes new members to join in the creative fun, said Sue Kleinhans, publicity chair of the group. “Our club is very warm and welcoming,” she said. The group meets from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays, and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. “The creative atmosphere is very contagious,” said Kleinhans, of the Village of Buttonwood. New member Jan Christiansen feels right at home with the group. She likes seeing other members’ projects and gets ideas from them. “Everyone is so helpful and friendly,” the Village of Tamarind Grove resident said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.