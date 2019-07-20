New Fruitland Park library opens to community

“I now pronounce the Fruitland Park Library open for business.”
As Mayor Chris Cheshire said these words, Library Director Jo-Ann Glendinning had a big smile on her face and cut the celebratory blue ribbon on Friday.
A crowd of residents from near and far cheered and excitedly entered the building as the doors opened to the new library, located at 604 W. Berckman St.
“A lot of work went into this, and it resulted in this jewel of a building,” Glendinning said. “This library means a lot to me because it’s going to mean so much to the community. Utilize it. Use it. That’s what this was built for.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.