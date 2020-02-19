New class combines two disciplines: yoga and pilates

If you want to combine the practice of pilates and yoga, there’s a new class for you. Ellen Nemer started Yoga Pilates Fusion in January, and she welcomes new members. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays at Chatham Recreation Center. Already, the group has about 18 members. All skill levels from beginning to advanced are welcome, as students are encouraged to work at their own pace. “Yoga and pilates are two disciplines that blend well together,” Nemer said. The longtime practitioner of both pilates and yoga likes what both disciplines offer and wanted to offer students a total body workout experience. “I find that both yoga and pilates are based on the breath,” she said. But pilates focuses on strengthening core muscles that support the rest of the body, while yoga focuses more on bringing strength, flexibility and balance together.
