Neil Sedaka shares his many hits while at The Sharon

Hundreds of voices belted out the words to songs like “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” led by the songwriter himself Wednesday night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Neil Sedaka, who has written hundreds of songs for artists like Elton John, Frankie Valli, Patsy Cline and Elvis Presley, returned to the venue for another sold-out show.
“Thank you for coming tonight,” Sedaka said at the beginning of the show. “These are my songs. I’ve been writing them for, believe it or not, 67 years.”
