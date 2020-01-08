Neighbors help Villager with student needs

When Village Rio Ponderosa resident Mark Wendt let Villagers know he could use a teddy bear for students in his job as a school counselor, help flooded in.
Villagers also helped build and beautify a garden on campus.
Wendt is a guidance counselor and the mental health liaison, a new position, at Oak Park Middle School in Leesburg. He said students appreciate teddy bears during some counseling sessions.
“It really helps the kids,” he said. “In middle school, you’d think they’d be a little too old for a teddy bear, but they’re not.”
