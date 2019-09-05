Neighbors clean up local pond after heavy storms

After two days of heavy rains, Dave Medders stood on his back porch just before sunrise and looked out across the pond. He thought the shoreline was covered with white birds.
But they didn’t move. It wasn’t birds. It was debris that had washed down the storm drains and into the pond behind his home on the south side of Clymer Court in the Village of McClure.
The shore was covered in cups, Styrofoam, plastic bags and construction debris, said neighbor Loy Marotz, who also lives on Clymer Court in the Village of McClure. They even found a chalk line marker that had washed away from a construction site, he said.
Medders, Marotz and two other neighbors, Doug and Cindy Hazel, went out later that morning of Aug. 3 and picked up four large garbage bags of the trash.
