Neighbors band together to collect food for Local Kids

Paul Moore, of the Village of Hillsborough, drops off some items Thursday for the SoZo Kids Club of The Villages during a food drive at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

What started as a small food collection at a Villager’s house grew into a larger event on Thursday  involving four more collection stops and a shipping truck filled with groceries.

Susie Himes, of the Village of Fenney, wanted to help local children when she realized how much harder it would be for some of them to get food during school closures and when stores have less supplies.

She worked with the SoZo Kids Club, a Villages club that supports SoZo Kids, a sponsorship program of the Help Agency that helps children in need living in Ocala National Forest.

“I told a few of my neighbors they could deliver groceries to my house and I’d make sure things would get delivered to the forest,” she said. “There were a few posts on Facebook about it and soon there were tons of people wanting to give donations.”

