Neighbor’s actions saved Villager’s life

Mike Doyle isn’t sure how to pay back his neighbor and gambling buddy Gasper Moschera this time.
Doyle owes him his life.
Moschera happened to stop by to check in when Doyle was experiencing a medical emergency last month.
“If it wasn’t for Gasper, I wouldn’t be here,” said Doyle, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
The friends met about six years ago.
They started walking together, then golfing and heading to casinos.
“He’s probably the funniest and best guy you can have for a friend,” Doyle said.
Doyle’s organs were shutting down on Nov. 6., though he didn’t realize it.
Meanwhile, Moschera was trying to get a hold of Doyle for their routine Wednesday golf game.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.