Nature Strolls

When the sun rises above Hogeye Preserve Pathway, the natural world comes alive.
Sandhill cranes wander along the grasses, and visitors can spot egrets with their legs deep in the water.
“It’s like a walking meditation,” said Barbara Burton, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “Even though you’re walking with other people, you just see the beauty of nature.”
Living in a place built around nature trails and preserves allows people to see Florida’s natural world without venturing far from home.
The Villages has 17.5 miles of
nature and walking trails, said District Manager Richard Baier. The Villages also has 930 acres of preserves, according to District Property Management, although not all of it is publicly accessible.
Here, trails and preserves give residents an outlet where they can view trees and wildlife and get exercise. They also contribute to a sense of connectivity and community, allowing people to explore the places where they live and get to know their neighbors, without the need for a car.
