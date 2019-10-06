Nature Strolls

The beauty of trails and preserves, as well as their social and health benefits, make them attractive features. With acres of preserves and miles of trails, The Villages is a community built around the two. When the sun rises above at Hogeye Preserve Pathway, the natural world comes alive.Sandhill cranes wander along the grasses, and visitors can spot egrets with their legs deep in the water.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.