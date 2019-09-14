Nature hike shows off southern view

A walking event Friday morning around Hogeye Preserve Pathway was the first time many of the participants said they had experienced the scenic pathway. Jackie Nobel, of the Village of Pennecamp, said she liked all the birds and butterflies she saw during The Trail to Trail: Walking Series event, part of a series of walks and bicycle rides along pedestrian pathways in The Villages hosted by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “It’s really beautiful,” Nobel said about the preserve pathway in the Village of Marsh Bend.
“It’s long and peaceful,” added Mike Quagliato, of the Village of Fenney, who said he often walks the 2.5-mile loop.
