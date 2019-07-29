Nature feeds the sole

As a heron flew across Hogeye Preserve Pathway several yards in front of her, Sole Mate Walkers member Barbara E. Burton smiled again.
“The wildlife is so amazing,” the Village of Fenney resident said.
Burton and club co-leader Cindy Ruiter, of the Village of Fenney, have started a weekly walk at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and a monthly walk at 7 p.m. on the second Monday leaving Cattail Recreation Area and going around Hogeye.
These walks are in addition to the Sole Mates’ other events.
Sole Mates leader Jen Smith said her group meets at 7 a.m. every Saturday at Laurel Manor Pavilion for a 6-mile walk, and the Sole Mates also walk at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the The Villages Polo Club.
