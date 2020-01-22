NAACP, LDS come together at celebration

Two groups came together in Ocala on Jan. 5 to commemorate human freedom, unity and equality.
The Ocala Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted the 2020 Jubilee Celebration of the Marion County Chapter of the NAACP. The church says more than 200 people were in attendance for the celebration.
The Jubilee commemorated President Abraham Lincoln issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all those held as slaves in rebellious states were free. The document, originally issued on Jan. 1, 1863, “captured the hearts and imagination of millions of Americans and fundamentally transformed the character” of the Civil War, according to the National Archives.
“We’re not just using the church,” TiAnna Greene, president of the Marion County NAACP, told attendees. “We are celebrating the Jubilee together.”
