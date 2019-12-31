Mustang Club collects toys for children at Christmas

It didn’t take long for the extra bedroom of Joe and Debbie Raviele’s home in Village of Buttonwood to start looking like a toy store.
By the time Joe, president of the Mustang club, organized a toy delivery to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, every available space in three SUVs and two Mustangs was required to deliver all the Christmas surprises.
Last month, quite a few holiday lovers in this 280-member club started Christmas shopping for children they have never met.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.