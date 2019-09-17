Music to calm the soul

Pick up your harmonica, dulcimer, fiddle or banjo and get ready to play some toe-tapping mountain music on Mondays.
Tunes such as “Black Mountain Rag,” “Long Journey Home” and “Fox on the Run,” are staple songs of The Mountain Music Club, which meets to play and sing together.
About 12 members at a recent meeting sat in a circle and took turns picking a song for the group to play at Odell Recreation Center.
Renee Moore started the group off with her selection “Banjo Tramp.” Moore sat and played her hammered dulcimer with mallets while others played a variety of acoustic instruments
