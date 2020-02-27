Music of Supertramp pulses through crowd

“Take the Long Way Home” might’ve been the perfect opening song. The smooth build-up fluidly set up the whole show, an energetic and musically robust performance by Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson on Wednesday night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Hodgson is a Supertramp co-founder and also the writer of many of the group’s hits such as “Breakfast in America,” “Fool’s Overture” and “Take the Long Way Home.”
“I took the long way back to Florida, that’s for sure,” Hodgson said after the opening song. “You’re so lucky to live down here. We just got back from the frozen north.”
The theater filled with sporadic cheers and whistles and buzzed with energy throughout the show.
