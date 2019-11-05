Muscle builder

Bob Smalley made a living motivating children to get moving.
About 11 years ago, the retired physical education teacher shifted his instruction to an older audience.
Smalley started teaching Firm it Up, a strength-building exercise class, to Villagers.
“They’re just as bad as the kids,” he joked.
Firm it Up meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lake Miona Recreation Center, 1526 Buena Vista Blvd.
Using dumbbells, participants do as many repetitions as they can in five- to 10-minute segments targeting different areas of the body.
“It’s a total body workout,” said Smalley, of the Village of Ashland. “It’s not an easy class.”
