Moyer recreation center to host walk to Wiechens

Villagers will soon have the opportunity to get some exercise, make new friends and learn a thing or two about wildlife in the Villages.
On Thursday, residents can join their neighbors on a walk from Moyer Recreation Center to the Sharon Rose Wiechens preserve and back at Moyer’s Walk the Loop social.
The idea for the event was conceived by Recreation Supervisor James Scrubbs. Scrubbs, who has an exercise science background, wanted to create an event where people could get some exercise and get to know their neighbors at the same time.
“I wanted to help get people more active and get people outside who might not usually go on a walk,” he said.
