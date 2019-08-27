Movie screening comes to Old Mill Playhouse

The film “Edie,” starring Sheila Hancock as the lead character, tells the story of Edith Moore, a woman who hopes to fulfill her dream of climbing the Scottish Highlands.
The film premieres on Sept. 6 at Old Mill Playhouse. Susan Haymer, account manager with 360 Degree Communications, said the film is moving and emotional while maintaining moments of lightness.
Edie, in her 80s, cared for her husband, who required a wheelchair. The film opens with Edie and George both in frame and Edie waiting at the bottom of the staircase while George rides an electric staircase chair.
George eventually passes away, and Edie admits to her daughter, Nancy, she suffered beneath her husband’s abusive demeanor.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.