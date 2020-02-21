‘Mother of normandy’ celebrated in movie

Villagers for Veterans will roll out the red carpet for special showings of movies celebrating the American military all year. The film, “The Mother of Normandy” was shown Wednesday night in a private showing to a full house of about 300 moviegoers at the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The film tells the story of Simone Renaud, a French woman who cared for the graves of American soldiers who gave their all liberating her hometown of Sainte Mere Eglise, the first French town liberated on D-Day. Villagers for Veterans hosted the showing and its preceding red-carpet event that featured meet-and-greets and book-signings with Maurice Renaud, the son of Simone, and Doug Stebleton, the film’s director and producer.
