More than 70 artists display work at summer art festival

Dore Via Dumas’ love of pottery spans decades.
The Village of Belle Aire resident has been making pottery for more than 40 years.
“It’s creative. It’s very soothing and I’m a three-dimensional artist,” Dumas said. “To me, paper is flat.”
Over the years she has taken pottery classes, made and sold many of her own pieces and displayed her work.
On Saturday, Dumas got to display some of her pottery work at The Villages Art League Summer Art Festival at Lake Miona Recreation Center. About 70 other artists and artisans who are a part of The Villages Art League also shared their work with the public.
