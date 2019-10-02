More big-star power slated for The Sharon

The Beach Boys, David Foster and Jackie Evancho are just a few of the recently announced big names that will swing through The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center this season. Although many of the 2019-20 season shows already were announced in May, more announcements recently have been made. Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon, said she collects and finalizes as many shows as she can for the season announcement, but she explained more shows are announced throughout the season as they are finalized. “It’s a lot of pressure and preparation to get every single act out for a season announcement, so we do a good bulk of them and then trickle in the rest as they are contracted with the agencies and routed through Florida,” Constant said.
