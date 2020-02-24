Monthly musical merrymaking at SeaBreeze

The Villages Dixieland Band and Mardi Gras go together like red beans and rice.
With the annual celebration around the corner, the band thought it would be the perfect time to pay tribute to the music with roots in New Orleans by hosting a concert/dance event.
“It’s a time of celebration and partying,” trombonist Lowell Sundermann said. “Nothing wrong with that.”
The group’s inaugural showcase series will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Tickets for Villages residents are $10 and are available at the door. Attendees can BYOB and snacks.
