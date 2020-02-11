Monarch Grove social group off and running

One consequence of living in a new Village in a quickly growing community is you become a trailblazer.
Village of Monarch Grove resident Ron Clair’s efforts to start the Monarch Grove Social Club began soon after moving to the village. He found many residents felt eager to meet their neighbors with not a lot of ways to do so.
Clair took matters into his own hands by creating a makeshift Monarch Grove directory on Microsoft Excel.
He posted on the Village of Monarch Grove Facebook page, asking residents for their name, address, cellphone number, and the city and state from which they hailed. He posted an 8-inch by 11-inch card under the glass at the Swallowtail Postal Station in the village and he asked residents on the directory to talk to their neighbors about it.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.