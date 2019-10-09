Modern gentlemen to return to Savannah Center

The Modern Gentlemen know how to harmonize. They were hand-picked by the iconic Frankie Valli himself.
The group toured with Valli and also shared the stage with other groups including the Beach Boys.
Then they set off on their own, and have had success with their concerts, at which they take old rock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop hits and perform them with a modern interpretation.
Valli brought the four Modern Gentlemen, Brian Brigham, Brandon Brigham, Landon Beard and Todd Fournier together and performed with them all over the world.
“We developed our own signature sound working in the studio,” said Brian. “So we started forming our own identity and for a year and a half, we’ve been on our own performing full time and it’s been incredible. We’re definitely grateful to Frankie for helping springboard our career.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.